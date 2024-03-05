AEW star impressed wrestling legends at Revolution - Reports

AEW Revolution pay-per-view was a historic event for the company. The event featured several top stars in action, but a certain multi-time champion reportedly stood out.

Several wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers were in attendance for Revolution to watch the official retirement of Sting. The pay-per-view also featured a strong lower card, which included Will Ospreay's win over Konosuke Takeshita.

The Aerial Assassin was a trending topic on social media, with many fans praising the match in general. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that fans and co-workers were not the only ones impressed with Ospreay at Revolution.

The report stated that there were many people in attendance who worked in the wrestling industry for decades but never seen a match of the United Empire leader, despite hearing about him. At least some of these people could not believe how good Ospreay was.

Revolution marked the first-ever bout between Ospreay and Takeshita. The match saw The Commonwealth Kingpin picked up the win via pinfall in just under 22 minutes.

Samoa Joe reacts to Will Ospreay in AEW

AEW Revolution marked Will Ospreay's first match as a contracted talent as he defeated Konosuke Takeshita. The night's co-main event saw Samoa Joe retain the World Championship over Adam Page and Swerve Strickland in a three-way match.

The Samoan Submission Machine was asked about The Aerial Assassin during the post-Revolution media scrum. Joe made it clear that he is not worried about Ospreay right now.

"It’s indicative of what AEW has always stood for. We go out, we find the best wrestlers in the world, and we bring them together to find out who is the best wrestler in the world. Currently, that is me. But on my heels are some of the greatest grapplers to ever step [sic] foot in a ring. When we have acquisitions, men like Will Ospreay, how can you not be excited about the future of this company? Once again, we set up the protocol. Will Ospreay is new here. He’s a fantastic, dynamic athlete [who] has had tremendous success everywhere he’s been. But until he has that success here, I don’t need to worry about him," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

Joe and Ospreay have both led lengthy, Hall of Fame-worthy careers, but the two have never shared a ring together. It seems likely that their first-ever contest will take place in the AEW ring.

