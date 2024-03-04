AEW star shows bruises on rear end during post-Revolution press conference

AEW Revolution was a total blast, and there is no doubt that the fans enjoyed it thoroughly. Why wouldn’t they? The pro wrestlers went to great limits and sacrificed their bodies to entertain their fans during the event.

That said, AEW star Will Ospreay had a brutal match with Konosuke Takeshita. It was his first official match as a full-time member of the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Alpha is one of the best in the business, and The Aerial Assassin had to give it his all to beat his opponent. After executing a plethora of maneuvers on his opponent, it was the Tiger Driver '91, followed by a Hidden Blade, that did the job for him.

Ospreay was pretty banged up from the match and even showed off his battle scars to the fans during the Revolution press conference. The bruises were quite prominent and covered his lower back and rear end.

AEW CEO Tony Khan has great plans for Will Ospreay

With Ospreay now fully onboard the AEW roster, Tony Khan has started to devise great plans for The Aerial Assassin. During an interview on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, wrestling journalist Andrew Zarian disclosed the information to the wrestling world:

“They have great plans for [Ospreay]. Every conversation I've had with anybody in that company, it is very evident who their future is. Will Ospreay, Takeshita obviously is in that mix, Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy, obviously Okada. These are guys they put great emphasis on, in that next generation of talent.”

It was also revealed that Khan has some brilliant plans for other superstars like Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kazuchika Okada.

