"We will embarrass you"- AEW star sends a warning to The Hardy Boyz ahead of their debut match

The wait is finally over! As announced earlier today, Matt and Jeff Hardy, collectively known as The Hardy Boyz, will wrestle together for the first time in AEW tonight.

The Charismatic Enigma, who'll be making his in-ring debut this Wednesday, will join forces with Matt to take on Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen (Private Party) on the St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. This marks the first time The Hardy Boyz will compete on national television in close to three years.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, Isiah Kassidy sent a stern message to the Hardys. In a tweet, the rising star promised to "embarrass" Matt and Jeff:

"What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained. I hope their old a**es could keep up because we will embarrass you #AEWDynamite," Isiah Kassidy tweeted.

You can check out his tweet here.

Jeff Hardy made a surprising debut on the March 9 edition of AEW Dynamite last week. He aided his brother Matt Hardy during an attack from Andrade, The Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade.

The former AHFO members voted Matt out from the group and launched a scathing 5-on-1 attack on the veteran. Although Sting and Darby Allin came down to help during the tussle, the numbers game caught them. However, the entire complexion of the segment changed once The Legend Thriller hit the scene to save the babyfaces.

The Hardy Boyz vow to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions

Matt Hardy recently explained the reason behind The Hardy Boyz reunion in 2022.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran said he and his brother would love to capture the World Tag Team Title.

"It means that it's time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time. There's one last major title we need to win and that's the AEW World Tag Team Titles," Matt began by saying. "It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in and especially on a big platform and also show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever."

It will be interesting to see how The Hardy Boyz claw their way into title contention in a stacked tag team division. Jeff and Matt, however, will be laser-focused tonight against The Private Party. A win over them could be the first step towards entering the ranking system.

What do you make of Isiah Kassidy's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who are you rooting for? The Hardy Boyz The Private Party 5 votes so far