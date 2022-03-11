"One last major title we need to win"- Matt Hardy reveals the motive behind The Hardy Boyz reunion in AEW

Jeff Hardy became the newest acquisition to the AEW roster this week. On March 9, the Charismatic Enigma officially became a free agent after his 90 day non-compete clause expired following his WWE release.

Hardy instantly found AEW as his new wrestling home. He stunned wrestling fans on Dynamite Wednesday night after he debuted to the aid of his real-life brother, Matt Hardy, Sting and Darby Allin from Andrade and other AHFO members.

Jeff cleaned house and delivered his signature Swanton Bomb on The Blade, giving goosebumps to everyone watching. Jeff and Matt hugged it out, reforming The Hardy Boyz in front of the audience. After being outvoted by Andrade and The Private Party, Matt Hardy is now ready to embark on a new chapter with his brother.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (yet to be released), the veteran stated that The Hardy Boyz are ready to cement their legacy as the "greatest" tag team in pro wrestling history.

"It means that it's time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time. There's one last major title we need to win and that's the AEW World Tag Team Titles," Matt began by saying. "It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in and especially on a big platform and also show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever." [H/T- Fightful]

It's no secret that Matt Hardy has been clamoring for a Hardyz reunion. After the show, the veteran even tweeted a heartfelt message expressing his happiness.

The Hardy Boyz vs. Sting and Darby Allin could be in works in AEW

The Hardy Boyz and the duo of Sting and Darby Allin may have been on the same page this week, but it may not be long before both teams are on a collision course.

Not too long ago, Matt Hardy even expressed his desire to see a potential match between The Hardys and the face-painted stars. Now that all the stars are in the same promotion, it will be interesting to see if the company plants seeds for it.

What do you make of Matt Hardy's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

