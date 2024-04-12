AEW star jeopardized his chances of making it to WWE by roasting Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, says veteran

A WWE veteran recently slammed an AEW star for mocking Triple H on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Will Ospreay joined AEW full-time in February this year. Before signing with AEW, the star reportedly was in talks with WWE for a deal. Ahead of WrestleMania, while Triple H was on The Pat McAfee Show, he seemingly took a shot at Ospreay saying some wrestlers don't like to grind, referring to his previous interview where the latter said AEW has a lighter schedule. On the latest installment of Dynamite, the 30-year-old star fired back at Triple H and cut a promo on how he is on the top of the business because he is married to Stephanie McMahon. The comments have not sat well with veteran Matt Morgan.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan stated that The Ariel Assasin closed the door for any future opportunities in WWE.

"Will, I get you don't have any care in the world for ever working for WWE, that's very evident. Because you just kicked your future goodbye, you just did. Because by bringing up an argument in a rank out that I would say was when I was there, Circa 2003, 2004, 2005..ish, when Hunter was on top and Triple H was heavyweight champion, and everyone talked about his Golden shovel, which I did think it was real thing at that time if I am being honest, okay how he got his position," said Matt Morgan. [10:43 - 11:19]

Matt Morgan thinks Triple H will sign Mercedes Mone

Speaking on the same podcast, Matt Morgan predicts that Triple H will sign Mercedes Mone in the future.

Mone, known in WWE as Sasha Banks, joined AEW earlier this year after her days with NJPW ended. Banks is one of the top stars in women's wrestling and wrestling in general, so her joining AEW came as a surprise to many. The star walked out of WWE in May 2022.

"Honestly, when I saw that Pat McAfee interview, I thought, maybe a smidgen, it was MJF, maybe, at best. I never thought Okada, I never thought you [Ospreay], I never thought Mercedes Mone, because he knows Mercedes Mone...Sasha Banks, that's her real name, Sasha Banks. And it's only a matter of this [taps wrist watch] before she goes back there. I will bet my house on it," he said.

Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut in March 2024 and has been the talk of the town since then.

