"He got one too?" - AEW star Kenny Omega asks why multi-time WWE Champion won award

AEW EVP Kenny Omega might be out of action, but that didn't stop him from trolling former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson. The Cleaner questioned why Danielson received the Match of the Year award from Inside The Ropes despite not winning the match against the former.

Inside The Ropes announced that Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam was the Match of the Year for 2021. In their announcement tweet, they shared a graphic of a bloody Danielson.

The Best Bout Machine made a sarcastic remark since the match ended in a draw.

"He got one too? He didn’t even win the match," said Omega in his tweet.

Kenny Omega was the AEW World Champion at the time but the bout was non-title and a clash to determine who the better wrestler was.

The clash was a true dream match for all wrestling fans. Bryan Danielson spent a huge chunk of his prime in WWE, where he became a megastar and a five-time World Champion. His win over Batista and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 30 was lauded by critics and fans alike.

Kenny Omega, on the other hand, was creating history in Japan as he played a crucial role in helping New Japan Pro Wrestling become a much bigger name. His series of matches against Kazuchika Okada is seen in the same light as the trilogy of matches between Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair.

A match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson eluded fans for many years until it happened at Arthur Ashe Stadium in front of the largest AEW crowd in history.

After an intense battle for 30 minutes, the men couldn't be separated as the match ended in a time limit draw.

Kenny Omega has been away from AEW since November 2021

At the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2021, Kenny Omega lost the All Elite Wrestling World Championship to Hangman Adam Page. This marked an end to a near year-long title reign for the Belt Collector.

It was well documented that Omega had been wrestling through multiple injuries for a long time. After losing the title, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion decided to take time off to heal.

Were you a fan of the Omega-Danielson match? What type of program do you think Omega should enter upon his return? Sound off below!

