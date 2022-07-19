"Pretty childish" - AEW star Kenny Omega sarcastically responds to former World Champion mocking his signature move

AEW Superstar Kenny Omega recently took to Twitter to sarcastically react to a former rival's match.

The Best Bout Machine's encounters with Will Ospreay have seemingly been more heated online than offline. Although Omega moved to AEW, Ospreay stayed in NJPW and became one of the top stars of the promotion.

The United Empire member also made a few appearances in Tony Khan's promotion. In the weeks leading up to the Forbidden Door, Ospreay feuded with Orange Cassidy. This culminated in a singles match, which culminated with Cassidy's defeat.

Ospreay can be seen executing Kenny Omega's signature move, the One Winged Angel, in a recently shared clip. However, he also hillariously helps his opponent kick out from his own pinfall attempt, trying to showcase how weak the former AEW Champion's move is.

The Best Bout Machine reacted to the Twitter post as he shared an equally sarcastic reply while still praising Ospreay's execution.

"I don’t get it. Also, pretty childish? Great execution, though 👍"

You can check out the full tweet here:

Given the extent of the collaboration between Tony Khan's company and NJPW, it is not far-fetched to say that the two stars may collide again in the the future.

Kenny Omega's tweet garnered a variety of replies

A number of commenters were understandably left out in splits after witnessing the exchange between Omega and Will Ospreay.

A few fans also suggested that this was simply an attempt by Ospreay to get attention from the former AEW World Champion.

A Twitter user also compared the Best Bout Machine to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Kenny Omega is yet to return to in-ring action. Judging by the buzz around him despite being off-screen for an extended time, fans are certainly hyped for the top star's return to AEW.

