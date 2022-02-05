"0 pressure indies" - Kenny Omega lashes out at top champion amid AEW hiatus

AEW star Kenny Omega recently slammed Rev Pro British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay after he seemingly compared himself to a slew of legendary Japanese performers.

A few hours back, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion shared a collage of several pro wrestlers posing with their championships, including Kazuchika Okada, Kenta Kobashi, Omega himself, and more.

Alongside it, Ospreay put up an intriguing caption, possibly hinting at his wish to capture all the top titles in Japan and become one of the country's best talents. Check out The Aerial Assassin's tweet below:

This enraged Kenny Omega, and he fired back at Will Ospreay with a scathing response. Furthermore, The Cleaner took a massive shot by stating that there's a difference in performing at legendary arenas like Tokyo Dome and in York Hall, where many Rev Pro events go down.

"Keep sending your fan cam footage of your 0 pressure indies and you might just pull it off. I’d do the same for some EZ 5’s but I understand the difference between what an Arena/Dome/Budokan main event means compared to when you play with your mates a few blocks over at York Hall," tweeted Kenny Omega.

Could Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay soon be on a collision course?

Though there's uncertainty over when Omega will return to AEW, it hasn't stopped fans from cooking up scenarios over his future opponents. One such name is Will Ospreay, as many have clamored to see the two performers square off a big stage.

While they did have a match in PWG back in 2015, fans now wish to see them compete in a clash with higher stakes. A few months back, Ospreay even put Omega on notice, saying he would "embarrass" The Cleaner if they ever meet inside the squared circle.

With the forbidden door wide open, it won't be a surprise to see Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay officially kickstart a heated feud soon.

Do you want The Best Bout Machine and The Aerial Assassin to headline a pay-per-view in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

