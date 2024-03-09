AEW star who last wrestled five months back finally returning in May - Reports

AEW is headed into another major pay-per-view for the company as it approaches Dynasty. Now a veteran is coming back and plans for his return have seemingly been leaked.

Rey Fenix has not wrestled since losing the TNT Championship to Orange Cassidy on October 10, 2023 during the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. The Lucha Bros member said he was out with an "old injury," and one of the worst he's had, but it was later reported that he had a bad hip or bad back, or both. He was just pulled from WrestleDream that same month due to his condition.

Fenix is now apparently heading back to in-ring action for Tony Khan's company. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the current plan calls for the former World Trios Champion to return by Sunday, May 5, which is just two weeks after the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view.

There is speculation about Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo teaming up for the tournament for the vacant World Tag Team Championship, but that has not been confirmed. The tournament will begin tonight on Rampage, where Penta will face Action Andretti in singles action.

Rey Fenix announced for non-AEW event

Rey Fenix has not wrestled for AEW since October 2023 as he needed to take time off to deal with what he said was an injury suffered a while back.

It was reported in January that Fenix was not returning any time soon, but the one-time former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently teased an in-ring return, and now he has been announced for his first match in months.

House of Glory Wrestling announced today that Fenix will be in action at their Cinco De Mayo show on Sunday, May 5 at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens. HOG's announcement can be seen below.

Expand Tweet

The Lucha Bros previously held the HOG Tag Team Titles in 2019. There's no word yet on who Fenix will wrestle in his HOG return, or if Penta will be with him. It's likely Fenix will return for All Elite Wrestling before he competes for House of Glory.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE