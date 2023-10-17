AEW star left the locker room to avoid hearing spoilers about a massive Jon Moxley match

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been involved in some of the biggest matches in the company's short history. Claudio Castagnoli recently revealed how he wanted to avoid hearing spoilers about one of Moxley's title bouts.

At the 2023 All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, Moxley defeated Orange Cassidy to secure the AEW International Championship, becoming only the third man in history to hold the title. The match main evented the show and was highly anticipated by fans and wrestlers.

Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Claudio Castagnoli, recently revealed he wanted to enjoy Moxley vs. Cassidy without hearing any spoilers. In an interview with Sporf, Castagnoli said:

"I didn’t want to know anything about that match. I was just like, ‘I don’t want to know nothing, I don’t want to hear it.’ Like I walked into the locker room, and Mox was talking, kind of thinking out loud about stuff. And I was like, ‘Alright, I’m leaving, I don’t want to know. I just want to watch and enjoy it.’” (H/T Sporf)

Expand Tweet

Jon Moxley will return to the ring in November, but not for AEW

The former AEW World Champion hasn't been in action since the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, where he lost his International Championship to Rey Fenix. But it seems that Jon Moxley will be getting back in the ring very soon, just not for All Elite Wrestling.

Following NJPW's Royal Quest III event in London, England, it was announced that Moxley would return to the company on November 4. He will face Great-O-Khan at Power Struggle.

Expand Tweet

The match was booked after Moxley's close friend Shota Umino challenged Khan's United Empire stablemate Will Ospreay for the IWGP UK/US Heavyweight Championship on the same night.

Are you excited to see Jon Moxley back in NJPW? Let us know in the comments section below.