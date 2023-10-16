Blockbuster return match announced for AEW star Jon Moxley

In a stunning revelation, the former three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is scheduled to make his return to NJPW.

Moxley, who last graced the NJPW ring in July, when he faced El Desperado in a fierce showdown on Independence Day - Tag 2, has been announced to face Great-O-Khan at NJPW Power Struggle. Fans of NJPW have eagerly been awaiting his return and the stage is set for his return.

At the NJPW Royal Quest III event, Will Ospreay retained his IWGP United Kingdom Championship against Zack Sabre Jr. Following the victory, Ospreay issued a challenge to any Japanese competitor for a match.

Shota Umino accepted Ospreay's challenge, and proposed that at Power Struggle in Osaka on November 4, Ospreay should put his both United Kingdom Championship and the IWGP United States Championship on the line.

However, Ospreay accepted Shota’s challenge with the condition that Umino's mentor, Jon Moxley, makes his return to NJPW for the show, and faces fellow United Empire member, Great-O-Khan.

Following these events, the match card for Power Struggle was updated with Moxley set to face Great-O-Khan in a singles bout.

Expand Tweet

While it is important to note that Moxley is currently out of action with a reported concussion, which he suffered in his match against Rey Fenix. He was also pulled out of Dynamite last week. It will be crucial to see whether he makes his return prior to his NJPW match or not.

Jim Cornette surprised by AEW's handling of Jon Moxley after suffering an injury

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam delivered a stacked card, but injuries to Jon Moxley and Adam Cole surprised fans. Moxley suffered a concussion in his match against Rey Fenix, while Cole injured his foot while coming to MJF's aid.

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette questioned why Jon Moxley's concussion was not taken more seriously.

"They said that Moxley – they thought he had a concussion in the back, but apparently, he was okay. But they took Adam Cole to the hospital because he jumped off the ramp to do a run-in and hurt his ankle."

He continued:

"So, again, the luck of fools that this guy gets dropped on his head by a maniac twice, but ‘Eh, he’s okay!’ But Adam Cole jumps off the f**king entrance ramp and ‘Oh, we gotta cart him off in a meat wagon!’ What the f**k is going on over there!"

Moxley also missed last week's episode of Dynamite. It was reported that AEW knew about his condition only hours before the show and he was subsequently replaced by Orange Cassidy on the show. Cassidy then went on to win the International Championship against Fenix.

Are you excited to see Moxley back in action? Sound off in the comments section below.