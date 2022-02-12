×
Create
Notifications

AEW star shares throwback memory of match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief is the reigning WWE Universal Champion.
The Tribal Chief is the reigning WWE Universal Champion.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Feb 12, 2022 09:48 AM IST
News

AEW star Dax Harwood recently shared a throwback picture of himself and his FTR tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, hitting a Shatter Machine on Roman Reigns.

Harwood and Wheeler had a decorated tenure in WWE, where they competed against the who's who in the company. However, FTR departed the global juggernaut in 2020 owing to pent-up creative frustrations. Since then, they have become a top-tier act in All Elite Wrestling, even winning the AEW Tag Team Championships once.

Vote now
Male nominees

Taking to Twitter, Harwood shared a picture of himself and Wheeler executing their finisher, Shatter Machine, on CM Punk from this week's Dynamite and Reigns from their time in WWE.

The AEW star also put up a caption alongside the two pictures to put himself and Wheeler over. Check out his tweet below:

"Big Rig the biggest stars. Shatter Machine the biggest stars. We ain’t here just to be here. We’re here to write our legacy. Legit Living Legends," tweeted Dax Harwood.
Big Rig the biggest stars. Shatter Machine the biggest stars. We ain’t here just to be here. We’re here to write our legacy. Legit Living Legends. https://t.co/ktccgmqvvc

FTR competed against CM Punk and Jon Moxley on this week's Dynamite, with the two tandems putting up one of the best tag team matches of 2022 so far. The bout was another example of Harwood and Wheeler's exemplary in-ring work and sharp wrestling acumen.

Roman Reigns was interested in working alongside AEW's FTR in WWE

Back in 2020, after leaving WWE, Harwood and Wheeler disclosed that The Tribal Chief was interested in working with the duo. They recalled that Reigns had even approached Vince McMahon to pitch ideas about him and FTR working a storyline together.

Tell me you’re a Professional Wrestler without telling me you’re a Professional Wrestler. https://t.co/UcUA6Y1Sp7

It can be argued that FTR is currently the best tag team in the world and deserves another run with the AEW Tag Titles. Considering that Revolution 2022 is just around the corner, it won't be a surprise to see Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler claim the gold and challenge Jurassic Express.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Do you see FTR ever leaving All Elite Wrestling going back to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी