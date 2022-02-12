AEW star shares throwback memory of match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

AEW star Dax Harwood recently shared a throwback picture of himself and his FTR tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, hitting a Shatter Machine on Roman Reigns.

Harwood and Wheeler had a decorated tenure in WWE, where they competed against the who's who in the company. However, FTR departed the global juggernaut in 2020 owing to pent-up creative frustrations. Since then, they have become a top-tier act in All Elite Wrestling, even winning the AEW Tag Team Championships once.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood shared a picture of himself and Wheeler executing their finisher, Shatter Machine, on CM Punk from this week's Dynamite and Reigns from their time in WWE.

The AEW star also put up a caption alongside the two pictures to put himself and Wheeler over. Check out his tweet below:

"Big Rig the biggest stars. Shatter Machine the biggest stars. We ain’t here just to be here. We’re here to write our legacy. Legit Living Legends," tweeted Dax Harwood.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Big Rig the biggest stars.

Shatter Machine the biggest stars.



We ain’t here just to be here. We’re here to write our legacy.



Legit Living Legends. Big Rig the biggest stars. Shatter Machine the biggest stars. We ain’t here just to be here. We’re here to write our legacy. Legit Living Legends. https://t.co/ktccgmqvvc

FTR competed against CM Punk and Jon Moxley on this week's Dynamite, with the two tandems putting up one of the best tag team matches of 2022 so far. The bout was another example of Harwood and Wheeler's exemplary in-ring work and sharp wrestling acumen.

Roman Reigns was interested in working alongside AEW's FTR in WWE

Back in 2020, after leaving WWE, Harwood and Wheeler disclosed that The Tribal Chief was interested in working with the duo. They recalled that Reigns had even approached Vince McMahon to pitch ideas about him and FTR working a storyline together.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Tell me you’re a Professional Wrestler without telling me you’re a Professional Wrestler. Tell me you’re a Professional Wrestler without telling me you’re a Professional Wrestler. https://t.co/UcUA6Y1Sp7

It can be argued that FTR is currently the best tag team in the world and deserves another run with the AEW Tag Titles. Considering that Revolution 2022 is just around the corner, it won't be a surprise to see Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler claim the gold and challenge Jurassic Express.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you see FTR ever leaving All Elite Wrestling going back to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy