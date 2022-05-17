AEW star Matt Hardy puts himself and Jeff on the Mount Rushmore of tag teams

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about his Mount Rushmore of Tag Teams. He included The Hardy Boyz on the list.

The North Carolina native was asked who he thought were the four greatest tag teams of all time during a recent episode of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

Matt revealed that his favorite teams were The Road Warriors, The Four Horsemen, The Dudley Boyz and The Hardys:

“Here’s who I’m going to go with: The Road Warriors, who are often looked at as the greatest tag team of all time, Tully and Arn because I just thought they were so dominant throughout their period with the Four Horsemen and they brought a very special technical style for heels that was unmatched. I feel like I have to go with The Dudleyz as well because they’re so decorated and then just considering what we’re doing now here in AEW, I’m going to have to be biased and go with The Hardyz.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Matt Hardy would like AEW star Darby Allin to join him and Jeff Hardy

Speaking on a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy answered the question of who the third Hardy Boy would be if All Elite Wrestling ever debuted the Trios Championship.

The former ECW champion stated that he would like to include Darby Allin in the mix with him and his brother:

"The first person I feel like that kinda pops in my mind is someone that Jeff will be facing tonight and that would be Darby Allin. I feel like the team of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Darby Allin would be a hell of a combo, that'd be a hell of a six-man tag."

Matt Hardy has had some compelling storylines during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him and his brother, Jeff.

