AEW star Matt Hardy posts cryptic tweet after Jeff Hardy's loss on WWE RAW 

AEW star Matt Hardy posted a cryptic tweet shortly after his brother Jeff Hardy lost to Jinder Mahal on this week's WWE RAW.

The Hardy Boyz - Matt and Jeff Hardy - is one of the most accomplished tag teams in WWE history, playing a key role in revolutionizing tag team wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy posted a GIF from a time when Jeff Hardy was the WWE Champion. Check out the post below:

The tweet has left fans puzzled, with some thinking that the AEW star is expressing disdain over how poorly WWE has booked Jeff Hardy in recent months.

The "Modern Day Maharaja" had also defeated Jeff Hardy on last week's WWE Main Event, which marked the former's return from injury after nearly a year.

Jeff Hardy's fans haven't taken kindly to his string of losses and are clamoring for him to have a respectful run on the Red Brand. Matt Hardy's Hardy Family Office stablemate Isiah Kassidy also responded with a cryptic tweet of his own.

The Twitterati is sure to have a field day deciphering Matt Hardy's tweet, with many also wondering if the AEW star has plans to enlist his brother into the stable.

Matt Hardy wants to end his in-ring career with Jeff Hardy on his side

A few weeks ago, Matt Hardy had revealed that he wanted to wrap up his in-ring career with Jeff Hardy on his side. However, considering Jeff's WWE contract runs for nearly two more years, their reunion looks unlikely for the foreseeable future.

Fans can only hope that Jeff Hardy finds his lost momentum in WWE and gets back to winning ways. Once he's free to decide the future course of action, it would be great to see the brothers reunite and embark on a memorable nostalgic run.

What do you think about Jeff Hary's situation in WWE right now? Do you want The Hardy Boyz to reunite soon? Sound off in the comments section below.