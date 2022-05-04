AEW star Matt Hardy responds to speculation about his relationship with Reby Hardy

AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for his spouse Reby Hardy. The Broken One expressed how grateful he is to have her in his life.

Matt and Reby married in 2013 and have welcomed four children ever since. The wrestling couple faced some speculation on social media about their relationship falling apart after Reby posted a Tik Tok video. She responded to the rumors by suggesting that the couple's bond was going strong.

The Hardy Boyz member quoted her tweet and wrote a heartfelt message to his wife. Matt said that he loves her more than ever and is lucky to have Reby in his life.

"Best thing about our marriage is that it’s gotten better, stronger. I think we’ve both accepted that we’re different people, from different lives, that have both embraced compromise. We also share the same goals in life. I’m lucky to have you. I love you more now than I ever had."

You can check out the entire tweet here.

Matt Hardy has never been someone who has shied away from appreciating his family or peers on social media. The former world champion has always given credit where it's due.

AEW star Matt Hardy recently praised a former WWE Champion

The former WWE Tag Team Champion recently heaped praise on legendary wrestler Ric Flair. After a fan questioned the 16-time World Champion's work rate, Hardy stated that The Nature Boy's drawing power was second to none for several decades.

"Flair drew the most $$$ for a couple of decades, making him big box office. Promoters wanted & loved him as champ. His persona sold tickets. He could work with any style wrestler, big or small. Workrate wasn’t the priority in his era, drawing was & he drew. His longevity is epic."

Matt Hardy is still going strong today alongside his brother Jeff in AEW. The duo is currently undefeated as a tag team. Can they continue to build momentum and earn themselves a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Edited by Pratik Singh