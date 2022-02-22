"How dare you?" - WWE legend lashes out at AEW's The Young Bucks 

AEW star Matt Hardy was far from pleased with The Young Bucks for asking him to get tested for drugs on the latest episode of Being The Elite.

On AEW Dynamite's February 9th episode, Matt Hardy walked out through the crowd during his stablemate Isiah Kassidy's bout against Keith Lee. This resembled how Jeff Hardy reportedly left the arena in the middle of a match at a WWE Live Event, which played a role in the global juggernaut releasing him.

On the latest edition of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks questioned Hardy over his behavior and stated that he should undergo drug testing. However, the WWE legend refused the demands of the former AEW Tag Team Champions.

Following the incident, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to slam Nick and Matt Jackson, writing that the duo was the Michael Jordans of being "pricks."

"The Bucks of Youth are the Michael Jordans of being pricks.. They never stopped topping themselves. You culpable too, @JoseAssistant How dare you, @youngbucks ? Full #BTE- https://youtu.be/Dz-DHfkWoPc," tweeted Matt Hardy.

Was the Jeff Hardy reference on Being The Elite another hint at his AEW arrival?

Going by how The Young Bucks seemingly insulted both Matt and Jeff Hardy, there's a chance this could lead to The Charismatic Enigma showing up in AEW.

This could also set the stage for a highly-anticipated Hardy Boyz reunion and a match with Nick and Matt Jackson to determine the best brother duo in wrestling.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Shane Strickland and Jeff Hardy are both expected to be coming to AEW at some point



- WON Shane Strickland and Jeff Hardy are both expected to be coming to AEW at some point- WON https://t.co/64DOAQPMs9

Moreover, a recent report also suggested that the former WWE Champion could soon be on his way to join the company, alongside Shane Strickland.

Jeff Hardy's addition would not only open up doors for many dream matches but also provide a boost to Matt, whose All Elite Wrestling tenure has been quite underwhelming.

Do you see Matt and Jeff Hardy reuniting in Tony Khan's promotion and going to war with The Young Bucks? Sound off in the comments section below.

