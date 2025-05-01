AEW star Mercedes Mone furious after embarrassing clip of her goes viral: "Stop it"

This week on Dynamite, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm locked horns with Miyu Yamashita in a title eliminator match. This showdown was quite entertaining, and it was won by The Timeless One.

Interestingly, after this match, Mercedes Mone made her presence felt. The former Sasha Banks is the reigning AEW TBS Champion, the NJPW Strong Women's Champion, and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion. After Storm won her match, Mone warned her that she was coming for the world title.

Mone added that all she had to do was beat Jamie Hayter in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final at Double or Nothing 2025. However, as soon as she said this, her upcoming opponent arrived and attacked her.

Hayter's assault on The CEO was about to turn ugly, but at the very last moment, the latter fled. Nevertheless, the former WWE star was embarrassed on live TV. Furthermore, fans on X didn't hold back in mocking the TBS Champion with hilarious memes. In one particular viral clip, where she was seen running, a fan added Scooby Doo's audio music, which made Mone furious.

"Stop it," The CEO wrote.

WWE star Bayley on friendship with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

Fans who have closely followed the careers of Bayley and Mercedes Mone are aware of the strong bond they share. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE star opened up about her friendship with the former Sasha Banks.

The Role Model revealed that the AEW star had attended many WWE shows just to support her.

“She’s been there for me. There’s been [WWE] shows that she’s come to and nobody knows. Big moments for me, and I’m not going to say when they were, but she’s been in the crowd,” said Bayley. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion. She has also held the NXT Women's Championship in the past.

