  AEW star Mercedes Moné responds after her boyfriend hints at having a baby with her

AEW star Mercedes Moné responds after her boyfriend hints at having a baby with her

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 20, 2025 00:43 GMT
Mercedes Mon&eacute; is in possession of 8 belts [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Mercedes Moné holds 8 belts now [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Mercedes Moné has found herself in an interesting situation amid her run of chasing titles around the world. Now, her boyfriend has hinted at wanting to have a baby with her.

Last night on RAW, Naomi shocked the world as she relinquished her Women's World Championship after she broke the news that she was expecting a baby with her husband Jimmy Uso. This was similar to when Becky Lynch had to give up her title in 2020 for the same reason.

It seems that an AEW star has gotten some ideas following this, as The Beast Mortos joked about wanting this to happen with him and his girlfriend Mercedes Moné. He also wondered how this would work, considering she currently holds eight belts.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

The CEO responded to this and denied his advances as she claimed that she still needed to win more titles. She even included a GIF of the "daddy chill" viral clip.

"I need to win more titles first.." Mercedes replied.
The luchador responded to this with a GIF of his own, not looking completely convinced by this.

Mercedes Moné referenced Naomi in her recent post

Mercedes Moné and Naomi had been through a great journey together. In 2022, they both walked out of WWE and went on to build great careers of their own in separate promotions.

Naomi would make a return to WWE, but The CEO made an interesting move and chose AEW. Despite being in rival companies, they still openly supported one another and even made it a point to catch each other's matches live whenever possible.

Following The Glow announcing her pregnancy, it seems that Mercedes has made a subtle nod to this on her Instagram by posting a picture of their time as Team B.A.D., along with Tamina.

Currently, The CEO is preoccupied as she is in the UK ahead of Forbidden Door this weekend. She is currently doing promotional events and will even be competing on RevPro a few days before the pay-per-view.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Harish Raj S
