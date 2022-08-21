AEW star Miro heaps praise on 10-time champion and former WWE Superstar

Miro poured the praise on fellow AEW star Dax Harwood and legendary wrestler Bret Hart.

Miro had previously stated that Serena Deeb was the best in-ring performer on the AEW roster. Dax Harwood took issue with the comment, accusing the Redeemer of telling him he was, in fact, the best, and pushed to question what had changed since then.

Miro resorted to the highest flattery Dax Harwood could receive, mentioning the former WWE star alongside his hero Bret Hart and calling the pair 'untouchable.'

"You and Bret are untouchable." - Miro via Twitter

Miro might be looking to keep Dax sweet as he heads to war with the House of Black. Harwood holds the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Heavyweight tag titles alongside his partner Cash Wheeler.

On the other hand, the Bulgarian Brute remains solitary in his battle, most recently appearing on Rampage to beat down Buddy Matthews.

Julia Hart previously attempted to coerce him into the faction, albeit unsuccessfully. Perhaps he may even look to FTR to even the odds.

Dax Harwood asked Miro to marry him as a result of the AEW star's flattery

The ROH tag champ was keen to make it clear that he was happy with the compliment, even going as far as to ask the Bulgarian Brute to marry him.

Fans below reacted to the post, making clear their desire to see Miro compete in the main event.

The former TNT Champion has shown he can be a prominent force, and time will tell whether that will translate into a sustained main event run.

Steven @MrDicks89 @ToBeMiro Miro needs to be in main events @ToBeMiro Miro needs to be in main events

The user below pointed out that the Redeemer may have found Harwood's weak spot, using his idol to flatter his way out of trouble.

Twitter users above expressed their adoration for the AEW star's ability to simultaneously convey humor and terror.

What do you think? Does Dax Harwood and Bret Hart belong in the same conversation? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi