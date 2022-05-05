AEW star Miro reacts as Real Madrid stun Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League

AEW star Miro has reacted to Real Madrid's incredible comeback against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Spanish giants defeated the Premier League outlet 3-1 in the second leg of their semi-final clash. In doing so, Carlo Ancelotti's men progressed to the final of the UEFA Champions League and will face another English side in the form of Liverpool FC.

Taking to Twitter, Miro reacted to his team's wild comeback as he wrote:

"Wild #HalaMadrid"

Check out the tweet from The Redeemer below:

In the first leg of the tie, City secured an emphatic 4-3 win at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's men even extended their aggregate lead to 5-3 after Riyad Mahrez scored an incredible long-range goal in the 73rd minute.

However, Real Madrid completely turned the tie on its head when Brazilian star Rodrygo scored from a Karim Benzema cross to level the score at 1-1 in the 90th minute.

A minute later, the 21-year-old scored another goal and completed the comeback. In doing so, the newly-crowned La Liga champions forced the game into Extra Time when Karim Benzema gave them the lead with a 95th-minute penalty to secure their win.

WCW legend Konnan believes that Miro would've been a better fit into the Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club is arguably one of the most over factions in professional wrestling currently. The group consists of William Regal, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and the sensational Wheeler Yuta.

After matches against Danielson and Moxley, the reigning ROH Pure Champion finally earned Regal's respect and was added to the BCC. However, while speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan questioned whether former TNT Champion Miro could've been the group's third member instead. He said:

"Can you imagine if the third guy was Miro and not Yuta?"

The former WWE United States Champion has been absent from AEW programming since his loss to Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2021. It remains to be seen when he will make his return to programming.

What are your thoughts on the former TNT Champion as a potential member of the BCC? Sound off in the comments below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Pratik Singh