AEW star MJF defends recently released WWE star over controversy in a now-deleted tweet

MJF recently shared a tweet defending former WWE NXT star Nash Carter. He later deleted the post.

WWE released Carter earlier this year following a controversial photo of him surfacing on social media. The photo was posted by Nash Carter's now estranged wife, Kimber Lee, amidst other accusations of domestic abuse.

The incident led to a lot of buzz on social media. AEW star MJF also shared his thoughts on the matter, although his tweet was deleted shortly after.

"I lived with this man. He's not an antisemite. Stop virtue signaling and let the man do his job," MJF wrote in the deleted tweet.

You can check out a screenshot of the post, shared by Wrestling News, below:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo MJF backing up Zachary Wentz (Nash Carter). Others who know him agree with MJF. MJF backing up Zachary Wentz (Nash Carter). Others who know him agree with MJF. https://t.co/1MAM7hgNaE

Nash Carter issued an apology after his release from WWE

Following his release, the former NXT Tag Team Champion also took to Twitter to apologize.

In the tweet, Nash Carter claimed that he was "uneducated on the topic" at the time the photo was taken. He also stated that regardless of the reason, there are no excuses to be made for his actions.

"No words can truly describe how ashamed and apologetic I am for my conduct in the photograph. There is no excuse for such behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions and ask for forgiveness. This picture was taken in 2015, a time where I was uneducated on the topic and therefore didn’t understand the magnitude of how hurtful it was."

You can check out the full statement here:

Nash Carter (now known as Zachary Wentz) was also recently announced as a participant in Circle 6's Deliver Us event set to take place in Orlando, Florida, on May 21st. This will be the former IMPACT star's first appearance since being released by WWE.

What do you make of MJF's now-deleted tweet? Let us know in the comments section below.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Debottam Saha