"Making major moves" - Top AEW star names his surprisingly favorite member of WWE stable The Bloodline

AEW star MJF recently commented on who his favorite member of The Bloodline is.

The Bloodline is a major faction in WWE consisting of Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Reigns is the leader, or The Tribal Chief if you will, of the pack, while Paul Heyman serves as the Special Counsel to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

It is no secret that Friedman is a huge fan of The Bloodline. The AEW star recently praised Roman and revealed that he has been following the latter religiously despite being in a different company. Not only that, but he took to Twitter to acknowledge Solo Sikoa's debut on Smackdown with The Bloodline's trademark use of a raised finger.

The Salt on Earth was recently in conversation with "Barstool Wrasslin" host Brandon Walker where he mentioned Paul Heyman as his favorite member of the Bloodline. He opined that the wise man might not be somebody from the faction's family but is the one to pull the strings.

"I'm going to go with my 'Uncle Paul' ... I mean, I know he's a member of my tribe, but no, he's Bloodline, he's Bloodline offish, making major moves." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

AEW star MJF had claimed to be better than Roman Reigns last year

Friedman's respect for the former Shield member is not something new. He had earlier praised Reigns in an interview with Rasslin’.

While he mentioned that Roman is an incredible performer, he did not shy away from claiming that he is better than The Tribal Chief on the mic and in the ring.

"I think Roman Reigns is a hell of a performer, he really is. I think he's absolutely incredible. Am I better than him on the mic and in the ring? Sure. But I'm not gonna go out of my way and talk sh*t about him because I respect him. I respect what he does. I respect the hard work that goes into putting out that product that is WWE"

MJF is currently back in AEW after a three-month absence but has not signed a contract extension with the company. Do you want him to move to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

