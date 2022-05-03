AEW star names popular luchador as dream partner to take on Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa recently chose Penta Oscuro as her best partner to fight Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, in response to a fan's question.

Sammy and Tay have been embroiled in a feud with Scorpio Sky's group for the last couple of weeks. While the Spanish God has lost his TNT title to Sky twice already, the rivalry seems to be far from over.

The duo also recently won the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship. This effectively makes Sammy and Tay one of the most prominent power couples on the AEW roster.

Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa recently invited questions from fans on her Twitter. When asked who she would choose as her partner to face Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, the AEW Women's World Champion shared a GIF of Penta Oscuro.

Thunder Rosa is currently far from having any interaction with Sammy or Tay. However, there's always a chance that their paths will cross in the future. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Rosa and Penta ever team up to face others.

Penta Oscuro recently came face-to-face with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti outside AEW

In a shocking turn of events, Penta Oscuro super-kicked Tay Conti just after the TripleMania XXX main event on April 30th.

TripleMania XXX: Monterrey saw a number of All Elite stars featured in different matches. In the main event, Hijo del Vikingo & Fenix faced The Young Bucks. While the latter duo won, they continued their assault even after the biut was over.

As Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti joined the Young Bucks, Penta Oscuro ran into the ring. The fearless luchador seemed to be on fire as he took everyone out, including Tay Conti.

While there is no indication of Penta crossing paths with Sammy and Tay within AEW, these events may be bought up later if the wrestlers ever interact with each other. Only time will tell what's next for the Death Triangle member next.

Edited by Angana Roy