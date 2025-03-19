AEW star officially gives a name to his brutal new finisher

AEW arguably offers some of the best in-ring work the wrestling industry has to offer. Despite receiving immense criticism over various botches, the company's roster does feature top talents of the business. This includes a recent big-name signee who just revealed the scoop on the latest addition to his impressive arsenal.

Mike Bailey began his 19th year as a pro wrestler in January. After finding success around the world, including a recent TNA Wrestling run, the Canadian grappler debuted for AEW on Dynamite last week. While criticized by Jim Cornette, Bailey was cheered while beating The Beast Mortos in the first round of the International Championship Eliminator Tournament at just under the 11-minute mark.

The five-foot-eight-inch 175-pound Bailey dropped the five-foot-ten-inch 249-pound beast with a new finisher, described on commentary as the Crescent Kick.

Speedball's new maneuver is actually a Tornado Roundhouse Kick, according to the man himself. Speaking to The Takedown, Bailey discussed the story behind his new finisher.

The three-time TNA X-Division Champion has used a flurry of kicks and quick roundhouse to finish kneeling opponents before, and uses finishers such as Ultima Weapon, Flamingo Driver, Meteor Rain, and Green Tea Plunge, but has now adopted a new devastating All Elite clincher: Adventure Time.

"I've thought about it a lot, I've been practicing that move. I felt I needed something quicker, more direct, that requires a less specific setup than 'The Ultima Weapon.' During the whole time I was off, I was in Canada getting my visa renewed December-March and spent a lot of time every week in Montreal's IWS dojo, training and teaching, and working on that kick extremely hard every chance I get for the last three months. I call it, name reveal right here, 'Time Adventure.' Which is a reference to the final episode of what is one of the greatest TV shows of all time, 'Adventure Time,'" Mike Bailey said.

Bailey will return to the ring on tonight's loaded Dynamite. He will face Orange Cassidy, Ricochet, and Mark Davis, with the winner being named the new #1 contender to Kenny Omega's International Championship for a match at Dynasty.

Tony Khan provides AEW Dynamite update

The AEW roster has arrived for tonight's Dynamite in Omaha, Nebraska, despite a local blizzard. AEW President Tony Khan took to X this morning to provide an update.

"It’s Wednesday, 3/19, final day of winter, there’s a blizzard in Omaha today! We have 3 huge #AEWDynamite fights set for tonight, all advertised wrestlers are in Omaha now! We have more to announce for tonight when the rest of the team arrives safely! Don’t miss Dynamite TONIGHT," Tony Khan wrote.

Tonight's Dynamite will air live, but AEW will also tape the Slam Dunk Collision episodes. The one-hour specials will air on Saturday and Sunday at 11 pm ET after NCAA coverage.

