"She had to be punished," "Can't have her overshadow Mercedes" - Fans furious with AEW and Tony Khan over popular star's booking

AEW is constantly bombarded with criticism from fans and industry insiders as a top promotion that is still expanding through growing pains. Tony Khan and Mercedes Moné are seemingly two main sources of heat for various reasons, but the controversy never ends. AEW fans are now accusing Khan of mishandling another top star in favor of Moné.

Harley Cameron has been busy making her name in All Elite Wrestling. The lifelong wrestling fan began training for her career in 2021, debuted in February 2022, and five months later she arrived in AEW with a Dark loss to Willow Nightingale. She signed in April 2023 but really gained momentum earlier this year while feuding with The CEO ahead of Grand Slam in her homeland.

Cameron failed to become the TBS Champion in Australia, but the loss was a big step in her journey. The Wrathful One has been praised by insiders since day one, but she really drew a massive show of fan support while feuding with Moné, with many calling on Khan to give the 31-year-old a mega push.

The upstart seems to still be a favorite of officials, but many All Elite die-hards aren't happy with Khan putting her back under a mask as HarleyGram, which we first saw in late 2024. A bigger storyline is rumored between the multi-industry entertainer and Hologram.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

AEW fans responded to HarleyGram's Collision segment with a mixed bag of feedback, but most took shots at the AEW President and the former Sasha Banks of WWE. A common theme was how Moné allegedly used her power to influence Khan's decisions, while others pointed to how Cameron should have dethroned The CEO at Grand Slam.

Some fans noted that Cameron was wearing the mask before she really got over. Meanwhile, others warned WWE and Triple H would call if AEW fumbled Cameron.

You can see some of the reactions below.

"You sure it’s Tony? Or Mercedes making Tony do it to shut that push down?" a user questioned.

"Can't have her overshadow Mercedes," wrote one fan.

AEW's Mercedes Moné makes House of Glory debut

Mercedes Moné wrestled Indi Hartwell for the first time this past weekend at House of Glory's City of Dreamz pay-per-view in New York City. This was the HOG debut for both of the former WWE Superstars.

The CEO of All Elite Wrestling defeated the former NXT Women's Champion in just under 15 minutes in HOG's co-main event of the evening. Mercedes came out with all of her championships, but this was a non-title match.

Mercedes will now defend her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against Kanji on April 20 in Doncaster, England, at RevPro High Stakes. She will then appear at NJPW Resurgence on May 9 in Ontario, CA, but no challenger has been named for the NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

