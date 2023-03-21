AEW star open to recreating Edge & Lita's infamous NSFW segment with MJF

Edge and Lita's infamous "Live S*x Celebration" segment from a 2006 episode of Monday Night RAW could be replicated on AEW television, as Max Caster seemingly displayed his willingness to recreate the incident with MJF.

The Acclaimed member retweeted a photoshopped image of the steamy affair, with his face on Edge's body and MJF's face on Lita's. The AEW World Champion is tagged in the post's caption alongside a shy smiley face emoji.

This is not the first advance Caster has made towards The Salt of the Earth. Following MJF's apparent break-up with his ex-fiance, Platinum Max tweeted a flirty message directed at Friedman.

"Hey, @The_MJF I heard Naomi is gone. Soooooooooooooo... 😉😘💦😛," Max Caster tweeted.

Caster also claimed that MJF is his boyfriend.

With both Caster and MJF being prominently featured talents in the company, fans could see the two interact on television in the near future — but perhaps not as expected.

You can check out Max Caster's tweet here.

The Acclaimed are no longer in AEW's title picture

Following their win over Swerve in our Glory on the September 21, 2022 edition of Dynamite, The Acclaimed were crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions. They would hold the belts for 140 days before being bested by The Gunns.

Although The Acclaimed challenged for the titles at Revolution 2023, they were unable to come away victorious. FTR also made their long-awaited return on that show and were immediately inserted into a feud with the champions.

This suggests that Max Caster and Anthony Bowens may have to take a backseat in the tag team title picture. On last week's dynamite, the team shared a new rap video. Perhaps this served as a hopeful sign that the popular duo (and Daddy A**) will remain on viewers' screens for the foreseeable future, even if they are not going after the gold at the moment.

SlappadabRo_WWE @SlappadaBRO_WWE It may not be noticeable yet. But the Acclaimed is yet another hot act in AEW that's not going anywhere and losing steam fast. It may not be noticeable yet. But the Acclaimed is yet another hot act in AEW that's not going anywhere and losing steam fast. https://t.co/P1N1UaMjCV

Poll : 0 votes