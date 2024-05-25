AEW star opens up on Bray Wyatt's influence on his personal and professional life

An AEW star recently opened up about how the legendary Bray Wyatt influenced his personal as well as professional life. The star being discussed here is Swerve Strickland.

Wyatt was a third-generation wrestler in the WWE. He first became a part of the Stamford-based promotion in 2009 when he joined WWE's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). He was with the company for more than a decade. He passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez in an interview, Swerve Strickland spoke about Bray Wyatt's influence on his personal and professional life. The show host had asked him what was the biggest thing that he learned from The Eater of Worlds.

"Now [in] today's society it's hard for people to really grab hold attention and keep them and keep them interested for so like so long of a time but Bray was just patient with that and he was meticulous and he was calculated. It was like all the brain all the like the inner workings of everything that he did it came from him. I was always appreciative of that."

He continued:

"It's like man for me I would hope to have like such a deep mind like that and just this locker room around was incredible too like I said I wasn't in there with them long but it was impactful just a little bit of time made such an impression on me to want to continue certain things that he did just in my personal life and like my professional life." [From 20:56 oto 21:48]

Alexa Bliss wished the late Bray Wyatt a happy birthday

Bray Wyatt would've turned 37 this year on May 23 if he were alive. But, sadly, he is no longer among us. On his birthday, his close friend and on-screen stablemate, Alexa Bliss, penned down a heartwarming message for him.

"We miss you Windham. Happy Birthday [white heart emoji]."

Wyatt died of a heart attack last year. He has been suffering from an undisclosed illness since February 2023. It was also reported that he had suffered from COVID, which aggravated his heart condition.

