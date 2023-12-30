How did Bray Wyatt die? Looking back on heartbreaking cause of death

WWE aired a beautiful tribute video package for Bray Wyatt on their Best of SmackDown 2023 episode tonight. The promo featured some of the best moments from the incredible career of the Wyatt Family Patriarch.

For those unaware, Bray Wyatt died of a heart attack in his sleep on August 24. The former WWE Champion had been dealing with COVID-19 before his passing, which had exacerbated a pre-existing heart condition. The company’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, announced his death on social media.

The Game and the creative team pieced together an impromptu tribute for their fallen comrade, which aired on the August 25 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Wyatt’s former stable mates Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan also appeared on the aisle to pay tribute to their former mentor.

Wyatt’s father, Mike Rotunda, recently revealed that his son has been placed on a legend’s contract. The legendary IRS further stated that all proceeds from the deal would go to Wyatt’s family.

Who was Bray Wyatt’s final opponent in WWE?

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. He entered into a feud with LA Knight. Both men kicked off the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE with a Pitch Black Match sponsored by Mountain Dew.

Wyatt defeated Knight in the gimmick match. He was supposed to take on Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but his illness put him on the shelf. He had shown signs of recovery before his tragic passing.

The Eater of Worlds left an undeniable impact on the industry. His presence will be sorely missed.