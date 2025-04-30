AEW star pays tribute to Meiko Satomura's FINAL match

A fan-favorite from AEW's women's division has paid tribute to the legendary Meiko Satomura in light of the latter's final match that took place recently. The star in question, Tay Melo, returned to active competition herself earlier this year after an extended hiatus.

Melo made her debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2020, officially signing on in September. She was one of the key players in the company's women's division during the COVID-19 pandemic and afterwards, and wrestled several top names from the roster, including Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker and Jade Cargill. The Brazilian has been missing from All Elite television since 2023, after she and her husband Sammy Guevara announced that the duo were expecting their first child at that year's Double or Nothing.

Melo has since returned to the squared circle albeit outside AEW, wrestling a tag team match at Stardom New Year Dream this January. The 29-year-old recently took to X/Twitter to honor Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura, on the heels of her last matches in Tokyo that took place in the Korakuen Hall on Tuesday.

"[heart emojis]" - posted Melo.

Check out Tay Melo's tweet below:

An undisputed legend in the annals of women's wrestling, Satomura has competed across a number of promotions throughout her decorated thirty-year-long career. She even made appearances on WWE programming, and recently faced the likes of Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez and Bayley.

When was Tay Melo's last AEW bout?

In her last match inside an AEW ring, Tay Melo had teamed with her tag partner Anna Jay to take on Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight on a January 2023 episode of Rampage. The (then) Jericho Appreciation Society members lost the hard-hitting and violent main event bout, with Soho pinning Tay for the victory.

Seeing how Anna Jay was ambushed on Collision by Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne this past weekend, it remains to be seen if a TayJay reunion is imminent.

