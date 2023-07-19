AEW star puts Miro and 3-time champion on notice, says "they haven’t seen everything" yet (Exclusive)

AEW star Miro is notably one of the most dominating stars on the roster, as seen during his monster TNT Championship run. However, an absent star recently put both him and Hangman Page on notice.

Across his career, Adam Page has captured tag team gold in both AEW and ROH and had a reign as the Jacksonville-based promotion's world champion. Both men have notably had fiery bouts with Lance Archer, the Murderhawk Monster, who still has a score to settle with both of them.

In his recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Lance Archer praised Miro and Hangman Page, but simultaneously put them on notice.

"Obviously, you got to put Miro out there – somebody who’s a beast in his own right – Adam Page, when he was champion, took everything I could deliver in that Texas Death Match and still found a way. True champion in every sense of the word. But you know what? They haven’t seen everything the Murderhawk Monster can do. When I come back, not one single person is going to be prepared for what I’m going to do there." [01:23 onward]

Check out the full clip below:

Archer has notably been absent from television many times across the past year, and only briefly returned after months away. In a heated rant, the star yet again put promotions on notice and revealed that he had been recovering from an injury.

Lance Archer believes that the AEW roster is filled with diverse styles that challenge him

Archer has faced off with many stars in AEW since he first joined the promotion. Currently, he's had 77 matches in the promotion so far, but of all his opponents, did any of them push him to his limit?

Earlier during the same interview, Lance Archer was asked if he has ever struggled with an opponent and had the following to say:

"Yeah, the great thing about AEW, the great thing about all the guys that I’ve had the opportunity to step into the ring with – everybody has a different style, a different way of doing things, they have a different fight for me. ‘Cause again, the kind of guy they’re fighting in the Murderhawk Monster is somebody they’re not prepared for." [00:55 onward]

Lance Archer notably called CM Punk out after The Second City Saint made his return during Collision's first episode. Could the Murderhawk Monster be CM Punk's next major feud? Only time will tell.

