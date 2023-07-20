AEW star reacts as Alexa Bliss reveals the gender of her baby

AEW stars Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara are awaiting the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Luna. WWE's Alexa Bliss is also expecting and recently revealed that she will also be introducing a baby girl to her family.

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE programming for quite some time now, and understandably so. There were rumors of her returning alongside Bray Wyatt, but these plans had to be pushed back for the foreseeable future, as per reports.

In May, Little Miss Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, revealed that they were pregnant and expecting. Ever since the couple has kept fans updated throughout Bliss's pregnancy.

During an Entertainment Tonight segment, the happy couple let the world know that they were expecting a baby girl. After Bliss posted this video on Twitter, fellow mom-to-be Tay Mellow shared her reaction.

"#GirlMom 😍😍😍😍" Melo tweeted.

It is always heartwarming to see wrestlers supporting each other, especially in such special moments, even though they work in rivaling promotions.

AEW star Tay Melo's harsh message to her father

Tay Melo recently took to Twitter to send a strong message to her estranged father. The situation occurred after Alexandre Pantoja defeated Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 to become the new Flyweight Champion. During his post-fight interview time, Pantoja addressed his father, who abandoned him as a child:

"Are you proud of me, dad? Are you proud of me now?" Pantoja said.

Melo, a huge MMA fan, emulated these words when she posted the following on Twitter:

"Are you proud of me now, dad? A big F*CK YOU to all the "dads" that abandoned his kids. I can relate !! But I'm lucky I have the best stepdad ever !!!"

While Melo goes through her pregnancy, her partner Sammy Guevara continues to perform on AEW programming.