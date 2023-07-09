AEW star Tay Melo sends a strong message to her estranged father

AEW star Tay Melo recently took to Twitter to send a gut-wrenching message to her biological father, as the latter abandoned her years ago.

While not always being prominently featured on AEW programming, Melo has carved out a space for herself in the promotion's stacked women's division. Her real-life relationship with fellow star Sammy Guevara has made its way onto television. At the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, the couple announced they are expecting their first child.

Meanwhile, in the world of mixed martial arts, Alexandre Pantoja secured the UFC Flyweight Championship when he defeated Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He then used his post-match interview time to address his estranged father:

"Are you proud of me, dad? Are you proud of me now?" Pantoja said.

And then looks at the camera and says, “Are you proud of me, dad? Are you proud of me now?” Pantoja says his mom raised him and brother.And then looks at the camera and says, “Are you proud of me, dad? Are you proud of me now?”

Melo, a massive MMA fan, then took to Twitter to quote her fellow Brazilian and send a harsh message to her own father:

"Are you proud of me now, dad? A big F*CK YOU to all the "dads" that abandoned his kids. I can relate !! But I'm lucky I have the best stepdad ever !!!" she tweeted.

AEW power couple Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara are expecting a baby girl

Not long after the pregnancy announcement, Tay Melo and her husband, Sammy Guevara, revealed the gender of their unborn child. The couple will introduce a baby girl to their family and have named her Luna Melo Guevara.

In the meantime, Sammy Guevara has continued to compete on AEW programming. He is awaiting his semi-final bout in the Blind Eliminator Tournament alongside Jericho Appreciation Society stablemate Daniel Garcia.

The happy couple of Guevara and Melo have received much support from fans and colleagues alike. It's a difficult task balancing the crazy world of pro wrestling with the mighty duty of being a parent. But it looks like the all-star duo is more than up for the task.

