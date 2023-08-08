AEW star reacts to Chad Gable's adorable moment with his son on RAW

AEW and WWE have often featured children of their stars on TV. On this week's RAW, Chad Gable shared a memorable moment with his son, garnering numerous positive reactions from wrestling fans and professionals. Shawn Spears was among the many who found the exchange adorable and took to Twitter to react to the same.

The Chairman recently became a father himself after he and former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) welcomed their first child. Spears was likely touched by Gable and his son sharing a once-in-a-lifetime moment on RAW and took to social media to share a one-word response.

Chad Gable shared a heartwarming tweet following the show. Meanwhile, Spears sent the following message in response to the RAW Superstar's post:

"This," Shawn Spears commented.

Spears had an emotional response to Gable's post

Fans have been critical of AEW's handling of Spears, and one fan even took to social media to take a shot at him. However, this didn't phase him at all, as he had a cheeky response to the troll's comments.

Is Shawn Spears unhappy with his AEW booking?

Spears had two stints in WWE before he debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Following his arrival, he has been involved in some significant feuds. However, he has not yet become a permanent fixture in the main event scene.

After suffering another defeat upon returning to the promotion, Shawn Spears notably took to social media to react to the outcome of his bout.

"Loss after loss….," Spears posted.

Spears' abovementioned comments suggest he may be displeased with his current creative direction in the company. However, he could soon gain momentum by picking up victories on weekly television.

Could The Chairman someday capture gold in All Elite Wrestling? Only time will tell.

