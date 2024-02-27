AEW star reacts to Dolph Ziggler's major title win following WWE exit

Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) was part of WWE for nearly two decades before being released in September 2023. He recently won a major championship in an international promotion, drawing a reaction from former colleague and current AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana).

Ziggler was involved in a storyline with CJ Perry in WWE in 2015, which saw them enter an on-screen romantic relationship. This led to a bitter rivalry between The Showoff and Perry's real-life husband, Rusev (Miro). The 43-year-old star won the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship from David Finlay at The New Beginning in Sapporo last week.

A few hours ago, Perry posted a picture of Ziggler holding the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship on her Instagram Story.

You can check a screenshot of Perry's Instagram Story below:

Dolph Ziggler is the new IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion [Screenshot from CJ Perry's IG Story]

AEW star Arn Anderson discloses what was missing during Dolph Ziggler's run in WWE

Dolph Ziggler was arguably among the hardest-working performers in WWE for years. He won several championships during his tenure, including the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles.

On a recent episode of the Arn podcast, Arn Anderson said Ziggler didn't have the backing of an influential individual backstage in WWE, preventing him from climbing the ladder of success:

“The only thing he was missing was the right guy pulling for him. When you have all the talents that he has and there's something missing, you may look to see who went to bat for him and who didn't go. Sometimes that can work for you, or against you, and I'll leave it at that."

Anderson added that he was a big fan of Ziggler and praised his ability to make his opponents look great inside the ring. Following his exit from the Stamford-based promotion, The Showoff has been active in top companies like TNA and NJPW.

