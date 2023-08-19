AEW star reacts to Edge's 25th-anniversary match on SmackDown with a three-word message

WWE Superstar Edge just competed in what could be his final match in WWE. This also marked his 25th anniversary with the promotion. Current AEW star Shawn Spears was the latest to honor the Rated-R Superstar.

Tonight on SmackDown's main event, the WWE Hall of Famer took on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus in what was a first-time-ever match. Edge took the victory to close his incredible WWE career and shared an embrace with Sheamus to close the show.

On Twitter, Shawn Spears tweeted a simple message for the Rated-R Superstar following his last match. Spears did not get the chance to share the ring with him during his last stint with WWE, as he was on the main roster while the former WWE Champion was still in retirement.

"You’re the man @EdgeRatedR"

Edge's wife Beth Phoenix gives emotional message ahead of her husband's final match

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was interviewed earlier tonight moments before her husband's final match in WWE. She was seen ringside with their children as they watched Edge compete in front of his home crowd for his final match.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley, Phoenix expressed how she did not expect to be at this point with her husband, and how the past few years have been, in a sense, a second chance for the Rated-R Superstar to check off his bucket list, and end his career the way he wanted to.

"It's extremely emotional for so many reasons," Phoenix said. "The biggest thing I think is because this was such an impossibility and now here were are three, almost four years into Adam's return. And just kind of checking off his bucket list things that he wants to do and going up on his own terms. This time has a flow, a lot has happened. We're just so excited and our children are older so I feel like they can immerse in the experience. I'm just so happy for him."

The support for the former WWE Champion has been rousing and abundant, this will continue for some to come yet as he has just finished his final match in WWE. The Rated-R Superstar's comeback is still one of the most memorable in wrestling history. That he was able to finish his career the way he wanted to, on his own terms, is only the perfect way to ring down the curtains on a spectacular career.

What are your reactions to Edge's last match with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

