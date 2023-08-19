4-time champion holds back tears in emotional interview ahead of WWE SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown features Edge facing Sheamus to commemorate his 25th anniversary with the company. Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, is backstage for what could be an emotional night in Toronto, Canada.

There were rumors ahead of SmackDown that Edge will retire after his match with Sheamus. The Rated-R Superstar confirmed it was the final match in his contract and he doesn't know if he'll be retiring.

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelly, Phoenix was visibly holding back tears as she talked about her husband's 25-year career in WWE. She was wearing a special shirt featuring Edge and her late mother Judy.

"It's extremely emotional for so many reasons," Phoenix said. "The biggest thing I think is because this was such an impossibility and now here were are three, almost four years into Adam's return. And just kind of checking off his bucket list things that he wants to do and going up on his own terms. This time has a flow, a lot has happened. We're just so excited and our children are older so I feel like they can immerse in the experience. I'm just so happy for him."

Edge and Beth Phoenix have been together since 2011. They have two daughters together, Lyric Rose and Ruby Ever. They were married on October 30, 2016.

