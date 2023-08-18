Is Edge fooling WWE fans with contract expiration comments? Why it may be a swerve

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, fans are eagerly anticipating the singles match between Edge and Sheamus. The showdown was officially set up last week after a fiery confrontation between The Rated-R Superstar and The Celtic Warrior. This match holds special significance as the WWE Hall of Famer himself hinted that it might be his last in WWE, considering that his contract is set to expire.

Rumors about potential retirement have been circulating, particularly due to his announcement last year that he would hang up his boots in August of this year. Adding to the emotional weight of the situation, tonight's SmackDown is taking place in Edge's hometown of Toronto, Ontario.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Celtic Warrior have never faced each other one-on-one.

However, it's worth considering whether Edge might be intentionally playing with fans' expectations regarding his retirement. The reason behind this belief is that WWE generally avoids allowing superstars to openly discuss contract clauses in public unless it's done with the company's permission. This leads to the possibility that Edge's retirement talk might be part of a larger promotional strategy.

If he doesn't end up retiring tonight, it's conceivable that WWE is using the anticipation and emotions of fans to boost engagement for the show. With no Bloodline member currently advertised for the episode, the company may be relying on Edge's situation to create a major talking point and draw viewers.

Fans will undoubtedly be tuning in to witness the multi-time World Champion wrestle in his hometown. It will be interesting to find out whether this will truly mark his final match or if there's more to the story than meets the eye.

When Edge wrestled last time in WWE

The Rated-R Superstar wrestled Grayson Waller in his most recent match on SmackDown, which took place on July 7, 2023. This match was set up after the Hall of Famer made his comeback appearance during the Grayson Waller Effect segment at Madison Square Garden. The situation escalated into a clash between the two competitors.

The intense battle ultimately concluded with The Rated-R Superstar securing a pinfall victory over Waller. However, despite this victory, the Hall of Famer was conspicuously absent from the SummerSlam 2023 premium live event, which came as an unexpected surprise to the fans.

If the Hall of Famer indeed chooses to announce his retirement from WWE on tonight's episode of SmackDown, it'll surely be an emotional and poignant moment for fans. Many supporters of the multi-time World Champion have expressed the desire to see him capture at least one more championship before potentially ending his storied career.

The uncertainty surrounding the future adds a layer of anticipation and nostalgia to tonight's show.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here