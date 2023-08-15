Edge to retire on WWE SmackDown in Toronto? 5 reasons why it may happen

Edge is all set to wrestle Sheamus on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown in Toronto, and some fans are buzzing about a potential retirement at the show.

On last week's WWE SmackDown, Edge challenged long-time friend Sheamus to a match so that the two could have a fun battle inside the squared circle in his hometown, Toronto. Dave Meltzer later reported how this could be the last match of the 46-year-old's career.

While most fans don't want The Rated-R Superstar to retire yet, here are five reasons the next episode of the blue brand might be the best time for him to hang his boots.

#5. 25 years of Edge

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legend. While fans want to celebrate happily, an unexpected retirement announcement may be in store because of the moment.

In 2020, The Undertaker retired on the 30th anniversary of his WWE career to bring his story to an end full circle from where it began. Edge could do something similar by retiring on his 25th anniversary in the company. It will be nice to see him hang his boots after a career spanning over 25 years.

#4. Perfect place

Last year, Edge expressed his desire to step out of wrestling at a show in his homeplace of Toronto, Canada. While he hasn't since spoken about his plans, his desire may not have changed.

Dave Meltzer also reported people close to the Hall of Famer believe he will retire at WWE SmackDown in Toronto. Retiring in their hometown is something all athletes dream of, and it will be pleasing to see the legend compete in his last match in Canada if that's what he has always wanted.

#3. WWE SmackDown is the perfect show

In March 2002, Edge was drafted to WWE SmackDown as part of the draft. Since then, he spent most of his career on the blue brand. He was drafted to the same show in the 2023 Draft.

The multi-time world champion has been among the greatest superstars on the blue brand among other big names like The Undertaker, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar. If he wants to retire, there is no better place than the show that shaped the majority of his career.

2. Perfect opponent

Over the years, Edge has had rivalries with several all-time greats like The Undertaker, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Dudley Boys, and more. However, he has never faced Sheamus in a singles televised match even though the latter has also been in the company for over a decade.

As featured on last week's WWE SmackDown, Sheamus is the person who originally lit a fire under The Ultimate Opportunist to return to the ring after staying retired for years. It would be perfect for The Celtic Warrior to gift his opponent a never-before-seen dream match for retirement.

#1. Peak condition

Since The Rated-R Superstar's return in 2020, many fans have argued that he has been in the peak physical condition of his life. He has also performed in stellar matches every time he has been in the squared circle, may it be Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, or Finn Balor.

Many wrestlers dream of retiring at a time when they can still deliver great matches. The fans are also unhappy when stars wrestle in unimpressive matches leading up to their final bout. It may be best for Edge to retire in peak condition rather than when he can not deliver a great match to his fans.

Do you think The Hall of Famer will retire on WWE SmackDown in Toronto? Let us know in the comments section.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here