Speculation is rife about WWE legend Goldberg returning to the ring with AEW after becoming a free agent. Stokely Hathaway recently responded to a fan who said that the manager should be the one to retire the Hall of Famer at All In 2023.

Taking to Twitter, a fan proposed that Stokely Hathaway should compete against Goldberg in a match at Wembley Stadium and retire the WWE legend. The Hall of Famer recently became a free agent after the expiry of his WWE contract.

The manager of The Firm reacted to the tweet hilariously with a picture of a wrestling ring with wrestling boots and a coffee cup from Wingstop in the ring.

Check out the tweet below:

Big Stoke @StokelyHathaway twitter.com/snowboiiii/sta… snowboiiii @snowboiiii goldberg vs stokely hathaway in wembley stadium. no better way for the one of the best big men ever to end his career. i’m sure goldberg would also be delighted too goldberg vs stokely hathaway in wembley stadium. no better way for the one of the best big men ever to end his career. i’m sure goldberg would also be delighted too twitter.com/snowboiiii/sta… https://t.co/TPhHrlBN6Q

The incident follows Goldberg's recent revelation that he was promised a proper retirement match by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon following his defeat to Roman Reigns in February 2022. However, the company failed to deliver on this promise, leading to rumors of his retirement.

Since then, there has been heavy speculation that the Hall of Famer could sign on the dotted line with AEW and get his dream retirement match.

Goldberg sparks rumors of a potential move to AEW after being spotted with several stars

Goldberg's potential move to AEW continues to be a hot topic among wrestling fans. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently spotted with Matt Hardy and Wardlow at WrestleCon, adding fuel to the rumors.

In a photo shared by Hardy, it can be seen that Goldberg is sharing a lighthearted moment with Wardlow.

Check out Matt Hardy's tweet below:

With his impressive record and larger-than-life persona, he could be a valuable addition to Tony Khan's roster, bringing in a new level of excitement and anticipation surrounding the promotion. The wrestling world eagerly awaits to see what the future holds for Goldberg.

