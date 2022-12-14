AEW star reacts to former WWE Superstar's cheeky post amid rumors of Vince McMahon expressing desire to return

Vince McMahon's rumored return to WWE has caused a stir in the pro-wrestling community, leading to hilarious reactions from various AEW stars.

The former CEO of WWE may return to the Stamford-based company if rumors are to be believed. However, a recent report by Fightful claims that the new management is quite satisfied with his absence. Furthermore, several sources have claimed that no one is "itching" for McMahon's return, according to the report.

Nevertheless, the rumors are apparently enough fuel for the pro-wrestling community to share jokes about. Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (now known as Matt Cardona) recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself cosplaying Vince McMahon. This prompted AEW wrestler Ricky Starks to react to the hilarious tweet.

It remains to be seen whether McMahon himself will respond to the tweets in the coming weeks.

AEW star Ricky Starks has a massive match coming up

While The Absolute has not achieved much in Tony Khan's promotion other than holding the unsanctioned FTW Championship belt, the "Winter is Coming" special edition of Dynamite may be his big break.

Ricky Starks recently won the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament after taking down Ethan Page. This allowed him the opportunity to challenge MJF next, which will take place this week on the special episode of Dynamite.

In what is already acclaimed by fans as one of the best promo battles this year, the Absolute confronted the Salt of the Earth last week. The altercation ended with MJF trying to physically take down Ricky Starks, before the latter recovered to execute a spear on the Champion.

As of now, their short feud has generated a significant amount of anticipation in the audience. It remains to be seen who will come out on top after the two stars collide soon.

Do you think Ricky Starks can defeat MJF? Sound off in the comments below!

