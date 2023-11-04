AEW star reacts to John Cena namedropping him on WWE SmackDown with a four-word message

WWE Superstar John Cena name dropped AEW commentator Taz on SmackDown when he was talking to Solo Sikoa, and that has prompted a response from the man himself.

After the fiery promo that Cena cut on the enforcer where he called Sikoa a ‘bargain basement Taz ripoff,’ the former ECW star took to Twitter to acknowledge The Leader of the Cenation.

“U can’t see me,” he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

John Cena and Solo Sikoa have been involved in a very bitter and physical feud ever since the former made his way back to WWE. Solo has gone to extreme lengths to inflict punishment on Cena, so much so that the latter’s voice seemed to have changed after taking a Samoan Spike last week.

John Cena was seen talking in a very guttural voice on SmackDown tonight where he warned Solo Sikoa that their match at Crown Jewel is going to be a very difficult one for him. Cena’s demeanor was that of someone who was fed up with what has been happening to him over the past month.

With Sikoa going head to head against The GOAT tomorrow, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top, and also the direction The Cenation Leader will take, regardless of the result.

Were you surprised with Cena naming Taz on SmackDown? Tell us in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here