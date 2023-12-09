AEW star reacts to major Triple H announcement

An AEW star recently reacted to Triple H's announcement before last night's special Tribute to the Troops edition of WWE SmackDown.

SmackDown last night opened with The War and Treaty performing "God Bless America." The show also featured a live performance by the U.S. Armed Forces.

Former WWE star Mark Henry took to Twitter to respond to WWE's Head of Creative Triple H, who announced the special appearances before the show.

AEW's Mark Henry reveals his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

AEW veteran and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry recently named The Undertaker, along with other WWE legends, as his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter at the 'Icons of Wrestling Convention,' Mark Henry was asked about his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Here's what the AEW veteran had to say:

"No disrespect to the ladies, but when it comes to pro wrestling, it would be very hard-pressed to beat. I got Ric Flair in the first spot, Undertaker in the second spot, Andre [The Giant] in the middle in the third spot, and it's a toss-up, it's really a toss-up, Steve Austin and The Rock. You could flip a coin because of how much money they made, how many people that they drew, and how many main events that they had during their time. I may put Steve Austin in there because of more longevity but it's a toss-up."

Apter suggested Henry to fill the fifth and sixth spots, to which the former World Champion stated that Bret Hart would also make the line-up:

"You know what? I mean if there was a fifth and sixth spot, then you pretty easily can put whichever one didn't make it in the four, and then you can throw like, well I can't say throw it in there, but like, it would be hard-pressed not to put Bret Hart in there."

