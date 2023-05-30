AEW star reacts after WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss announces her pregnancy

A popular AEW star recently reacted to WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss announcing her pregnancy. That talent is none other than Tay Melo.

Bliss began dating American musician Ryan Cabrera in 2020, and the duo got married on April 9, 2022. Earlier today, Little Miss Bliss took to social media platforms to share that she and Cabrera are expecting their first child in December 2023. You can check out her Instagram post below.

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 🩷🩵 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera," wrote Alexa Bliss.

Multiple names from the wrestling fraternity and fans sent their well-wishes to the multi-time women's champion and Ryan Cabrera. Among them was AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society member Tay Melo, who sent a congratulatory message.

"Yay congrats ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Tay Melo.

Tay Melo's message on Bliss' pregnancy post

AEW star Tay Melo also announced her pregnancy just a few days before WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss did

It is good news all around, as Tay Melo also announced her pregnancy at the recently concluded Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Sammy Guevara competed in a four-way match for the AEW World Championship, involving MJF, Darby Allin, and 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry. However, before the bout, the former TNT Champion and Melo used placards to reveal that they are having a baby.

Shortly after the event, Tay Melo took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming post on the social media site. Melo said that she and Sammy Guevara are "winning at life" before adding that she is proud of The Spanish God.

"Baby Guevara is on the way. We winning in life. I’m so proud of you @sammyguevara!!!" tweeted Tay Melo.

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @taymelo

We winning in life. I’m so proud of you Baby Guevara is on the wayWe winning in life. I’m so proud of you @sammyguevara !!! Baby Guevara is on the way ❤️ We winning in life. I’m so proud of you @sammyguevara !!! https://t.co/aZ138cuJRC

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our heartiest congratulations to Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera, as well as Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara, and hope for a bright future for both couples.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes