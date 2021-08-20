AEW star ready to help Baron Corbin with his money issues, but has a stipulation

AEW star MJF has come forward to help Baron Corbin, who has been dealing with financial issues lately. Though The Salt of the Earth is not among those who readily lend a helping hand to others, he seems to have taken an exception here.

A few hours ago, MJF issued a tweet in praise of fellow AEW star Shawn Spears. In response, Baron Corbin wrote that the former Tye Dillinger was one of the best in the wrestling business.

Taking note of the tweet, MJF brought out the topic of Corbin's financial woes, stating that he's ready to loan the SmackDown star some money. However, MJF also made it clear that he would charge interest against the loaned amount.

"Baron I normally don’t loan money to poors but if you need any help I’m here for you….with interest, of course," tweeted MJF

It's always a delight for fans when AEW and WWE performers banter on Twitter, especially when they do it while remaining true to their on-screen characters. Even here, MJF's tweet was an extension of his entitled character on TV, as he ensured he didn't leave any opportunity to belittle the poor.

Many fans will be keeping an eye on how Baron Corbin responds to MJF's tweet, as he's yet to accept or deny assistance from the rising AEW star.

Baron Corbin has taken many shots at AEW in the past

While hard times seem to have fallen on Baron Corbin now, he wasn't always in such a state. In 2019, when he was at the height of his success as a heel, Corbin actively took shots on Twitter at AEW, apart from tormenting WWE stars on TV.

One of the most notable instances was when Corbin took a dig at AEW for crowning Chris Jericho as the first-ever AEW Champion. Baron Corbin also slammed fans for hating on WWE while embracing Tony Khan's promotion.

