WWE News: Baron Corbin takes jab at AEW for making Chris Jericho champion

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1.22K // 02 Sep 2019, 17:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Baron Corbin had some strong words

On Saturday evening, Chris Jericho made history by becoming the first ever All Elite Wrestling World Champion after defeating Adam "Hangman" Page at All Out in Chicago to close the show.

One man who seemed to have a problem with the decision, though, was former WWE United States Champion and Money In The Bank winner Baron Corbin.

Corbin took to Instagram to comment on a post by an account named buryingsmarks_ to vent his frustrations and take a shot at AEW after the account posted a tweet by Twitter user BlackVKM.

The original tweet read:

So... For all the [expletive removed] WWE gets about having older guys go over younger talent, Friendly reminder that the current AEW World Champ will be 49 in November. Now I like Jericho but keep that same energy. #AEWAllOut

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin responded:

All of these smarks have hated and complained about everything we do. Now they are forced to love everything these guy do, even when it’s the exact same thing. It really shows how dumb they really are.

Baron Corbin made his feelings known

The Lone Wolf was seemingly reacting to the criticism WWE has received in the past for putting the Universal Championship on 42-year-old Brock Lesnar and 52-year-old Goldberg (who was 51 at the time of his reign) while AEW hasn't appeared to face the same criticism, in his view, for making the 49-year-old Chris Jericho their inaugural World Champion.

Advertisement

You can see the original post here.

What do you think? Does Baron Corbin have a point or do you disagree with him? Are you excited for Chris Jericho's reign as AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!