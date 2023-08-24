AEW star recalls his backstage interaction with Edge in WWE, says he is a "smart individual"

A top AEW star recently discussed his interactions with Edge and praised the veteran for giving him vital advice during his time in WWE. The name in question is Adam Cole.

The Panama City Playboy was signed to WWE between 2017 and 2021, competing on the NXT brand. During his tenure, he won multiple titles and led the Undisputed Era faction. While Edge was retired from in-ring competition due to a neck injury, he visited the former black-and-gold brand occasionally, interacting with several talents backstage, including Cole.

Speaking with Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Adam Cole praised Edge for mentoring up-and-coming stars, mentioning how the latter genuinely wanted to pass his pro wrestling knowledge to the next generation. The AEW star added that he had a great time interacting with the Hall of Famer.

“I did [have some interactions with Edge], and every single one of them [was] wonderful. So when I worked for NXT, there were some times when he would come down and talk to a group of us, give his input, [and] give his mindset on things. He was just, again, aside from being one of the greatest to ever do it, just incredibly generous and giving. [He is] such a smart individual who really, really did want to pass along his knowledge. So yeah, he’s a wonderful, wonderful guy, and every experience I had with him was very positive.” [H/T InsideTheRopes]

MJF vs. Adam Cole at AEW All In 2023 will steal the show, says Bill Apter

Hall of Famer Bill Apter recently revealed the match he was most excited about at the AEW All In pay-per-view.

Apter speculated that the main event bout between Adam Cole and MJF would steal the show. Friedman and Cole are set to headline the Wembley Stadium show with their AEW World Championship match. The two have delivered a memorable storyline ahead of the bout, emerging as on-screen "best friends."

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter gave his thoughts on the main event of All In.

"The one match I really wanna see, I really didn't think I'd get fight fever for this, is MJF defending the AEW world title against Adam Cole. I think it's gonna be a total show-stealer. The rest of the show, I think, is gonna be really good. In the pre-show, they're going after the tag team title, so let's say they win the tag team title, and now they're against each other in the main event. I think it's just great story planning, and I love it." [19:26 - 19:56]

It will be interesting to see which star will walk away with the world title on August 27.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?