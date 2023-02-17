AEW star recalls Triple H's reaction to 'embarrassing' proposed character change in WWE

An AEW star recently opened up on how Triple H reacted to a rather unique character pitch in WWE.

The star in question, Dax Harwood, had spent a significant period of time in the Stamford-based Promotion alongside Cash Wheeler. However, he has often expressed disapproval of how their team FTR was booked in the promotion.

In a recent episode of Dax Harwood's FTR podcast, he revealed how he and Cash were asked to play different 80s wrestlers or tag teams every week. The idea was apparently laughable to Dax, who exchanged some heated words with Bruce Prichard on the matter.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion also revealed how Triple H had reacted to it:

"I got called to Hunter [Triple H] and Bruce’s office. Hunter did laugh, he thought it was funny. They never devoted TV time to let us develop as characters, but they were willing to devote TV time for this and to try and embarrass guys who I considered to be heroes. That’s what bothered me."

Harwood further added:

"Bruce [Prichard] could have easily said, 'I know this isn’t the greatest creative in the world, but as professionals, just go out there and show 'em. Show 'em you can make this work,' but he didn’t. He tried to sell it to us. He said, 'everyone compares you guys to Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard], being this great tag team. Honestly, Arn and Tully never drew money.'" [H/T: Fightful]

The AEW tag team is currently on a hiatus

While FTR is known to be one of the hardest-working tag teams in the wrestling industry, they are currently enjoying a well-earned period of rest.

The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler won several titles last year, even holding the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Titles simultaneously at one point. However, they announced a while back that they were taking some time off from the active scene.

The AEW team has also confirmed that their next run will possibly be the last thing they will do in the pro-wrestling business. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for them in the future.

Do you want to see FTR earn the AEW World Tag Team titles again? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes