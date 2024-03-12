AEW star, who recently hinted at asking for his release from the company, launches his own merchandise

AEW has spent the early months of 2024 bolstering its roster, but it's currently missing two of its foundational "Four Pillars" in MJF and Jack Perry. While the former is currently on the shelf with a torn labrum and potentially a free agent, Perry has seemingly gone rogue.

The 26-year-old was suspended following All In 2023 due to a backstage altercation with CM Punk. He remained absent after Punk was released from the company and eventually turned up in NJPW, where he shockingly joined House of Torture.

The former Jungle Boy recently hinted at asking for his release from All Elite Wrestling. On top of that, he's now opened his own merchandise shop, which is completely separate from AEW's and NJPW's online stores and PWTees.

The merch store, Scapegoatshop, currently features one t-shirt, a hat, and an armband for sale. All three feature simple black designs emblazoned with the word "SCAPEGOAT" in jagged white letters.

The "Scapegoat" theme is related to Perry's current character, in which he presents himself as the undeserving target of blame for CM Punk's departure.

The Young Bucks seemingly tease Jack Perry's return to AEW

Jack Perry is currently enjoying massive success in NJPW, having joined the House of Torture and going undefeated (so far) in the 2024 New Japan Cup tournament.

Despite tearing up his AEW contract at January's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, many think that the former Jungle Boy's current attitude is simply part of a larger storyline.

That may have been hinted at by The Young Bucks in a recent Instagram post. The villainous EVPs are rebuilding The Elite from the ground up, having suspended Hangman Page and fired Kenny Omega. They've replaced the latter with Kazuchika Okada, and they recently tagged Jack Perry in a post.

It's unclear when Perry might return to All Elite Wrestling – if he does at all. Despite that, his current actions have plenty of fans interested in his next move.