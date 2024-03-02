AEW star responds to Big E calling him a "young legend"

An AEW star recently had an interaction with former WWE Champion Big E on X/Twitter. The New Day member sent a heartfelt message to the former and called him a 'Young Legend.'

The star in question is none other than Powerhouse Hobbs, who, among many other wrestlers, wished Big E on his 38th birthday on March 1st.

The New Day member has not been seen in the squared circle ever since he hurt his neck during a tag team match against Ridge Holland and Sheamus on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. E recently revealed that his neck feels better now. However, the timeline of his return is still unknown.

On X/Twitter, the former WWE Champion responded to Powerhouse Hobbs' wish with some heartfelt comments:

"Love you, young legend. You’ve only scratched the surface."

Hobbs tweeted the following response to E's encouraging message:

Big E reveals how he would book his WWE return

Former WWE Champion Big E recently spoke about returning to the squared circle after being out of action for around two years.

Speaking on the Sarah O'Connell Show, Big E expressed how he'd like to team with his fellow New Day members, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, in his potential return to the WWE:

"I think something probably like a six-man. I think a trios match, to do it again with Kofi (Kingston) and (Xavier) Woods, that’s the best way to end things. They’ve been such a big part of my career… It’s a great match, Imperium’s doing great things. I think there’s a lot of buzz," he said.

E further heaped praise on the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, Gunther:

"Gunther’s just been amazing, been on an incredible run and obviously, you know, they’ve been locking horns with Imperium so to be back for a match like that would be big but, honestly, any six-man with the brothers, my guys, I think would be something that would mean a lot to me… Yeah, it’d be fun. It’s a cool contrast of styles too. They’re so stoic and austere and we’re anything but, so, yeah, that’d be fun," he added. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Big E's return is often talked about by many fans as he is one of the most entertaining superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if he gets cleared to compete in the near future.

