Tony Khan explains why he brought back major AEW star at the All Out pay-per-view

AEW All Out featured quite a match card that was nearly overshadowed by a top star's shocking return, the return of MJF. During the recent All Out Media Scrum, Tony Khan explained why he decided to bring the star back during the pay-per-view.

Khan has been the subject of a lot of criticism over the past few months as various wrestling critics and fans have questioned his booking. With one of their biggest pay-per-views taking place last night, Tony Khan had another shot at proving that he knows what he's doing with AEW's booking.

During the All-Out Media Scrum, Tony Khan and CM Punk addressed MJF's return during last night's event.

"I’m the one who asked him to comeback because MJF is a big star in this company, this is one of the biggest events. A year ago, CM Punk debuted here and I thought it was right for the fans. For the fans, I thought the best thing we could do as a company is bring MJF back," Khan said.

CM Punk then chimed in, taking a little jab at the returning Friedman.

"He wants me to work with p***ks constantly, that’s what it is!" Punk exclaimed.

Khan then ended off, praising the potentially upcoming clash between the two stars.

"Nevertheless, two of the top wrestlers in the world, MJF and CM Punk. It’ll be a big match down the line." (H/T: Fightful)

It remains to be seen if MJF will dethrone CM Punk so shortly after the veteran captured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley.

A WCW veteran believes that MJF will skyrocket straight into a reign with the AEW World Championship

MJF disappeared from All Elite Wrestling after his heated "pipe-bomb" promo where he notably called Tony Khan a "f***ing mark." Fans were clamoring to see what would happen to the star, but he surprisingly went radio silent. Now that Friedman has returned and seemingly amassed quite a following, could he end up defeating CM Punk?

During the most recent Keepin' It 100, WCW veteran Konnan shared how he believes that MJF will end up capturing the AEW World Championship.

"If he returns, he says he returned to be the best and won't settle for anything else less and he wants a shot at whoever is the champion and that should be his first big match," Konnan said. (01:10 onward)

There's currently no word on when the two stars will have their championship bout, but Friedman will reportedly break his silence during Dynamite. Could MJF end up becoming the face of All Elite Wrestling or will the Summer of Punk continue?

